Miramar Capital LLC Has $8.27 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Miramar Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 2.3% of Miramar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $1,105,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Chevron by 932.0% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,070 shares of company stock valued at $34,022,033 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $156.97. 109,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,671,582. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $182.40. The stock has a market cap of $308.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.82.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.75 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CVX. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Societe Generale raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.00.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.