Miramar Capital LLC Has $11.83 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Miramar Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,784 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 3.2% of Miramar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $11,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. City State Bank acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. Bank of America lowered their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.46.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $6.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $552.81. 32,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,784,071. The stock has a market cap of $223.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $515.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $561.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $462.66 and a 12 month high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.31%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

