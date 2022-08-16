Miramar Capital LLC Buys New Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Miramar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 23,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DSI traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $81.81. 2,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,406. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.53. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.10 and a fifty-two week high of $93.70.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.