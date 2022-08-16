Miramar Capital LLC Buys 4,464 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Miramar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up about 1.9% of Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $889,483,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 204.6% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,991,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,603,000 after buying an additional 5,368,050 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $282,258,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,339,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,484,000 after buying an additional 3,257,303 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 131.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 584,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,228,000 after buying an additional 2,463,245 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.95.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,247,360. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.44 and a 12 month high of $73.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.61.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Articles

