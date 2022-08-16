Microequities Asset Management Group Limited to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:MAM)

Microequities Asset Management Group Limited (ASX:MAM – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Monday, August 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th.

Microequities Asset Management Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

Get Microequities Asset Management Group alerts:

Microequities Asset Management Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Microequities Asset Management Group Limited provides investment funds management services to investors. The company was formerly known as Microequities Ltd. Microequities Asset Management Group Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Microequities Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microequities Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.