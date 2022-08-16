Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Acquired by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,540 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $8,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCHP. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1,083.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.73.

In related news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $458,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 720,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,266,731.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $130,591.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,031.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ganesh Moorthy bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,266,731.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,970 shares of company stock valued at $597,211. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,978,991. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.19. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 44.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.301 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 40.44%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

