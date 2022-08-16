MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Major Shareholder Buys $4,998,240.00 in Stock

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) major shareholder Iac Inc. acquired 142,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.10 per share, with a total value of $4,998,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,676,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,038,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of MGM traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.54. 3,287,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,478,303. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.14. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 0.14%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 715.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 280.0% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on MGM. StockNews.com cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on MGM Resorts International to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on MGM Resorts International to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.31.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

