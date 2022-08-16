Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Shares Gap Up to $36.94

Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.94, but opened at $38.19. Methanex shares last traded at $37.26, with a volume of 11,017 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MEOH shares. Scotiabank cut Methanex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Methanex from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Methanex from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Methanex from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Methanex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.23.

Methanex Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.17. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Methanex Increases Dividend

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.69). Methanex had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Methanex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $542,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Methanex by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Methanex by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 99,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 17,677 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Methanex by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,741,000 after purchasing an additional 170,918 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Methanex by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 73,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 24,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

