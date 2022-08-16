Metadium Trading 6.2% Higher This Week (META)

Metadium (META) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Metadium has a total market cap of $75.08 million and approximately $3.17 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metadium coin can now be bought for $0.0445 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Metadium has traded up 6.2% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24,139.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004143 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003949 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004141 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004169 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002118 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00128094 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00035946 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00065681 BTC.
Metadium Coin Profile
Metadium (CRYPTO:META) is a coin. It was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,687,369,624 coins. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com.
Buying and Selling Metadium
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metadium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metadium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Metadium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metadium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.