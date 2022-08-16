Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Holdings Raised by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,865 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $8,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on META shares. DZ Bank downgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco started coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.98.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $178.73 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.25 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.93, for a total transaction of $66,666.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,859,419.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,104 shares of company stock valued at $702,902. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.