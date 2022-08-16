MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Trading 0.1% Higher

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.01 and last traded at $37.87. 34,274 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 81,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.81.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MKKGY shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from €208.00 ($212.24) to €200.00 ($204.08) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from €220.00 ($224.49) to €225.00 ($229.59) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.67.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.93.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and electronics sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat neurology and immunology, oncology, fertility, and cardiology metabolism and endocrinology.

