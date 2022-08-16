Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 20,889 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 739,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,889 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.56% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $56,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $72.20 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $60.53 and a 12-month high of $83.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.36.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.