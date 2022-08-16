Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,941 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,741 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $46,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,279,217,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,304,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591,440 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 94.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,557,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,244,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,090 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,328,372 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,999,620,000 after buying an additional 2,212,941 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,846,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,719,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $189.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.02, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.10. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $140.55 and a twelve month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $283.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $295.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.03.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

