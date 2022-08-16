Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,726,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,475 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $182,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Planning Center Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $46.43 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $39.32 and a 52-week high of $52.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.15.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.