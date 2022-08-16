Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $88.48 Million Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,899,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,780 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 1.27% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $88,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000.

Shares of DFAT stock opened at $46.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.34. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $38.92 and a 12 month high of $49.67.

