Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $700.71 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,994,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102,126 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 1.89% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $700,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 225,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,555,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,880,000. American Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,080,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.63. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.65 and a 1 year high of $82.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

