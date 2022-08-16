Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $102.32 Million Stock Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,056,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,476 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 2.52% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $102,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 372,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,478,000 after acquiring an additional 50,488 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $537,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 2,087,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,879,000 after acquiring an additional 453,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,971,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,839,000 after buying an additional 60,053 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $30.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.75. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $35.63.

