Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 271,611 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in NIKE were worth $36,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Callan Capital LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 7.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 230,992 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,082,000 after purchasing an additional 16,124 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.3% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 48,905 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 8.7% during the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,778 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NIKE news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,115.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,796 shares of company stock valued at $9,085,334. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $117.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.87. The company has a market cap of $183.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.53 and a 12-month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

NIKE declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on NIKE from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $130.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas cut NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.46.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

