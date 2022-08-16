Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 3,788 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 249,494 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $32,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,984,883 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,292,021,000 after buying an additional 183,501 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,869,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,385,603,000 after buying an additional 1,609,461 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,661,525,000 after buying an additional 2,209,223 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,016,315 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,671,813,000 after buying an additional 62,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,933,311 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,248,387,000 after buying an additional 1,003,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $108.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $82.67 and a one year high of $167.06. The company has a market cap of $94.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.51.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.04). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.04.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

