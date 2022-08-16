Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 14,474 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 169,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,474 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $38,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $966,000. GenTrust LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 29,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,835,000 after buying an additional 6,739 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 20,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 75,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares during the period.

VTI stock opened at $215.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.53. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $181.67 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

