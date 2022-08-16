Megaport (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) Shares Up 59.8%

Megaport Limited (OTCMKTS:MGPPF – Get Rating) shot up 59.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.85 and last traded at $5.85. 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Megaport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.03.
Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, North America, and Europe. It operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services, as well as creates agile network that connects in multiple regions; and Megaport virtual edge platform that enables businesses to connect to Megaport's ecosystem of service providers.
