Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Martin Investment Management LLC

Martin Investment Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Medtronic stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,717,845. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.36. The company has a market cap of $127.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $86.70 and a 1-year high of $135.89.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen raised their price target on Medtronic to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.13.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

