Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 450.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,104 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,995 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.13.

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.14. 68,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,717,845. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $127.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $86.70 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.36.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.92%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

