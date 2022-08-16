MediShares (MDS) Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges

MediShares (MDS) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 15th. During the last seven days, MediShares has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One MediShares coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. MediShares has a total market capitalization of $507,663.77 and $28,000.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MediShares

MediShares (MDS) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares. MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MediShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

