McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Miramar Capital LLC

Miramar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,778 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up about 2.5% of Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.1% during the first quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.74.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $266.25. 37,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,460,759. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.11.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.98%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

