McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Sterling Investment Counsel LLC

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,764 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 98,038 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $24,243,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,640 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,017,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 124.7% in the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,810 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 4,889 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price target on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

McDonald’s Stock Performance

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $266.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,759. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $195.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $251.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.11.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.98%.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.