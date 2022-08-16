Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.03-$1.03 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.89 billion-$30.89 billion.

Mazda Motor Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MZDAY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.66. The stock had a trading volume of 40,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.91. Mazda Motor has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $4.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.85.

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Mazda Motor had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 8.38%. On average, analysts expect that Mazda Motor will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

