Maverix Metals Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

Maverix Metals has a payout ratio of 33.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Maverix Metals to earn $0.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.3%.

Maverix Metals Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MMX opened at $3.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.51. Maverix Metals has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 17.91, a quick ratio of 17.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $561.40 million, a PE ratio of 47.63 and a beta of 0.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Maverix Metals ( NYSE:MMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.65 million during the quarter. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 4.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that Maverix Metals will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$6.75 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.75 to C$8.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Institutional Trading of Maverix Metals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMX. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Maverix Metals by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Maverix Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Maverix Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Maverix Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. 27.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

