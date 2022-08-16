Maurice Anthony Milikin Buys 12,979 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Stock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) insider Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.85 per share, with a total value of $517,213.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,492.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Maurice Anthony Milikin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 1st, Maurice Anthony Milikin acquired 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.93 per share, with a total value of $505,272.47.

On Monday, July 25th, Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.72 per share, with a total value of $476,588.88.

On Monday, July 18th, Maurice Anthony Milikin acquired 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.36 per share, with a total value of $471,916.44.

On Monday, July 11th, Maurice Anthony Milikin acquired 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.17 per share, with a total value of $469,450.43.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Maurice Anthony Milikin acquired 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.96 per share, with a total value of $466,724.84.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.75 per share, with a total value of $463,999.25.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

KDP stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.08. 6,636,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,704,695. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $40.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.74. The company has a market capitalization of $56.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.61.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 49.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KDP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 50.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

