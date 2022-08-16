Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Price Target Raised to $7.00

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MTTR. Wedbush cut shares of Matterport from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Matterport from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.14.

NASDAQ MTTR opened at $5.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 2.05. Matterport has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $37.60.

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Matterport had a negative net margin of 287.93% and a negative return on equity of 44.99%. The firm had revenue of $28.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Matterport will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jason Krikorian sold 760,500 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total value of $4,083,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,433,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,728,158.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Matterport news, Director Jason Krikorian sold 760,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total value of $4,083,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,433,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,728,158.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total transaction of $233,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 346,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,830.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,090,550 shares of company stock valued at $11,075,908 in the last three months. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTTR. DCM International VI Ltd. bought a new position in Matterport in the fourth quarter worth about $409,870,000. Qualcomm Inc. DE purchased a new position in Matterport in the fourth quarter valued at $233,768,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Matterport by 171.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,882,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,483,000 after buying an additional 7,504,573 shares in the last quarter. Wafra Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport during the fourth quarter worth about $102,274,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Matterport by 460.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,559,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745,958 shares in the last quarter. 41.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

