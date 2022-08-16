Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA opened at $359.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $334.94 and its 200-day moving average is $347.53. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $303.65 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The firm has a market cap of $347.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MA. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $415.95.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

