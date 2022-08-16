MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.09-$3.09 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.20 billion-$9.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.19 billion.

MTZ traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $81.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.28. MasTec has a 52-week low of $62.64 and a 52-week high of $104.21.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MasTec will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on MasTec from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered MasTec from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $110.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,724,000 after buying an additional 447,376 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in MasTec by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,285,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,948,000 after purchasing an additional 390,531 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 700,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,049,000 after purchasing an additional 389,752 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $489,168,000 after acquiring an additional 134,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,525,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,859,000 after buying an additional 86,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

