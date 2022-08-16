MASQ (MASQ) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $75,773.00

MASQ (MASQ) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One MASQ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0513 or 0.00000215 BTC on exchanges. MASQ has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and $75,773.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MASQ has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MASQ alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002344 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00036974 BTC.

MASQ Coin Profile

MASQ’s genesis date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,560,579 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai.

Buying and Selling MASQ

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MASQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MASQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MASQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.