Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.60-$10.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.75 billion-$2.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.86 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Masonite International from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Masonite International from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Masonite International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masonite International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.25.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Masonite International Stock Performance

Shares of DOOR stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $91.22. 650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,627. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Masonite International has a fifty-two week low of $69.41 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masonite International

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.15. Masonite International had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Masonite International will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Masonite International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 35,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Masonite International by 32.7% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter.

Masonite International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.