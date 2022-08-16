Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.85-$0.97 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $515.00 million-$545.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $553.16 million. Masimo also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.34-$4.57 EPS.

Masimo Stock Up 7.5 %

Shares of Masimo stock traded up $11.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.74. The company had a trading volume of 33,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.17 and a 200 day moving average of $147.35. Masimo has a 52-week low of $112.07 and a 52-week high of $305.21.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $565.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.56 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Masimo will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masimo

Several research firms recently issued reports on MASI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Masimo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Masimo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $183.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Masimo by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 150,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,670,000 after buying an additional 50,828 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Masimo by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Masimo by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,100,000 after buying an additional 7,322 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Masimo by 575.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 5,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Masimo by 386.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 279,108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,661,000 after purchasing an additional 221,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.