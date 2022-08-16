Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Gap Up to $159.77

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $159.77, but opened at $169.24. Masimo shares last traded at $169.53, with a volume of 4,115 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MASI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Masimo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.80.

Masimo Stock Up 5.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 48.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Institutional Trading of Masimo

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $565.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.56 million. Masimo had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company’s revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Masimo in the 1st quarter worth about $146,646,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 1,864.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 535,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,982,000 after purchasing an additional 508,537 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 19,378.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 305,037 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,859,000 after purchasing an additional 303,471 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 5,103.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 299,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,573,000 after purchasing an additional 293,786 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,127,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $164,110,000 after purchasing an additional 277,622 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

