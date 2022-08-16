Masari (MSR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,549.00

Masari (MSR) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. Over the last week, Masari has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar. One Masari coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. Masari has a total market capitalization of $116,206.00 and $1,549.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Masari

Masari (CRYPTO:MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 16,726,724 coins. The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Masari’s official website is getmasari.org. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Masari

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Masari should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

