Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Has $2.42 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 2.1% of Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HT Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 225,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,555,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $20,880,000. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $3,080,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.90. The stock had a trading volume of 23,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,421,671. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.65 and a 1-year high of $82.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.74 and a 200 day moving average of $77.63.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

