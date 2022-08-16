Martin Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Booking makes up 2.0% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Booking by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,515,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,636,966,000 after buying an additional 31,161 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,591,171,000 after purchasing an additional 18,508 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Booking by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,301,000 after purchasing an additional 166,288 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $1,013,778,000. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its position in shares of Booking by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 306,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $734,275,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total value of $400,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,639,663. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,639,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 470 shares of company stock valued at $952,060. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,985.00 to $2,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,550.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $10.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,140.37. 5,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,636. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,669.34 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,901.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,127.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $84.99 billion, a PE ratio of 56.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.55) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 96.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

