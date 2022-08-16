Martin Investment Management LLC Has $5.78 Million Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Martin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,161 shares during the period. Carrier Global comprises approximately 1.5% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $5,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $377,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 67,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 10,176 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $374,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CARR traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $44.38. The company had a trading volume of 20,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,373,101. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.20. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89. The firm has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.11%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CARR. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.93.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

