Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) PT Lowered to $4.00

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Craig Hallum to $4.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on MKFG. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Markforged to $3.50 in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Markforged in a research note on Friday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Markforged Stock Performance

MKFG stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.91. 958,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,334,186. Markforged has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $9.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.88 million, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Markforged

Markforged ( NYSE:MKFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Markforged had a net margin of 36.68% and a negative return on equity of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $21.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Markforged will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Markforged during the first quarter worth $42,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Markforged during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Markforged in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Markforged by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 14,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

Markforged Company Profile

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

