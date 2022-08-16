Maritime Resources (CVE:MAE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Maritime Resources Corp. (CVE:MAE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 23343 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$0.20 price target on shares of Maritime Resources and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Maritime Resources Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$20.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.09.

About Maritime Resources

Maritime Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company holds interests in the Lac Pelletier project that consists of 16 mineral claims and 1 mining lease covering an area of 443 hectares located in Rouyn Noranda, Quebec; Green Bay project, as well as Whisker Valley project situated in Newfoundland and Labrador; and Orion deposit located to the east of Hammerdown.

