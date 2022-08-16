Maripau Wealth Management LLC Takes $256,000 Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVUS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,077,000 after acquiring an additional 39,040 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $974,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVUS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.76. 1,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,060. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.88. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $63.22 and a twelve month high of $81.26.

