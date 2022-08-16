Maripau Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,449 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,449 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Maripau Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.59. 2,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,030. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $59.56 and a 12-month high of $71.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.36.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

