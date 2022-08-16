Maripau Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,140 Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 995,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,889,000 after acquiring an additional 277,897 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 644.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 515,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,670,000 after purchasing an additional 446,358 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,424,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 419,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,865,000 after purchasing an additional 220,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 418,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.07. 1,669,032 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.57.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.