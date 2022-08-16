Maripau Wealth Management LLC Purchases 153 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,879,000. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $916,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $8,703,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,184,000.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.62. The company had a trading volume of 54,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,460,908. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.15. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.16 and a 12-month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

