Maripau Wealth Management LLC Has $776,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,820 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 8,133 shares during the period. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of F. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $780,129,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,135,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,211,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,429,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $341,236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,772,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,484,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.74.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of F traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,724,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,336,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $66.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.33. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.88 and its 200-day moving average is $14.80.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

