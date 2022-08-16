Maripau Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,734 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.05. 156,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,224,022. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.42. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $24.49 and a 52 week high of $49.31.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

