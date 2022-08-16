Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,755 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 14,914 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at $781,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at $738,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 33.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 15,071 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 10.8% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 302,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Stock Down 2.8 %

MRO opened at $23.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.50. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $33.24.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.58%.

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $849,056.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 290,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,154,880.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.88.

Marathon Oil Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading

