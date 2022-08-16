Maple Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.69 Million (MPL)

Maple (MPL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. In the last week, Maple has traded up 21.6% against the dollar. Maple has a total market capitalization of $86.71 million and approximately $2.69 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maple coin can now be bought for about $19.63 or 0.00081930 BTC on popular exchanges.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,954.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004200 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00127722 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00035718 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00066724 BTC.

About Maple

MPL is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,417,986 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project.

Maple Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maple should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

